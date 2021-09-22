CAMS, Kfintech launch mutual fund transaction platform MF Central

Users will also be able to change their Income Distribution Capital Withdrawal (formerly called dividend) option such as a change from IDCW reinvestment to payout or vice versa. In addition, they can consolidate their mutual fund folios, correct erroneous data, provide Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) details and update their status from minor to major. In the next phase of the platform, users will also be able to claim unclaimed dividends of previous time periods.