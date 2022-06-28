Canara Robeco MF temporarily halts inflows from UAE-based investors

This was done after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) added UAE to the ‘Grey List’. The fund house is internally reviewing its processes to establish enhanced due diligence for investment flows from UAE and will then revert to its investors
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has temporarily halted investments including existing SIPs (systematic investment plan) and STPs (systematic transfer plan) from its investors in UAE. This information is based on a source who did not wish to be named.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has temporarily halted investments including existing SIPs (systematic investment plan) and STPs (systematic transfer plan) from its investors in UAE. This information is based on a source who did not wish to be named.
This was done after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) added UAE to the ‘Grey List’. The fund house is internally reviewing its processes to establish enhanced due diligence for investment flows from UAE and will then revert to its investors.
This was done after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) added UAE to the ‘Grey List’. The fund house is internally reviewing its processes to establish enhanced due diligence for investment flows from UAE and will then revert to its investors.
The FATF is an international inter-governmental body founded to combat money laundering and terrorist financing at the global level. It sets international standards that aim to prevent such illegal activities. The FATF monitors countries to ensure they implement the FATF and holds them to account if they do not comply. It has something called as the ‘Grey List’ which includes names of countries or jurisdictions that have been placed under increased monitoring as they actively work towards resolving issue related to countering money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. The list is updated every year and UAE was added to it this year