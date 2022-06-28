Canara Robeco MF temporarily halts inflows from UAE-based investors

The FATF is an international inter-governmental body founded to combat money laundering and terrorist financing at the global level. It sets international standards that aim to prevent such illegal activities. The FATF monitors countries to ensure they implement the FATF and holds them to account if they do not comply. It has something called as the ‘Grey List’ which includes names of countries or jurisdictions that have been placed under increased monitoring as they actively work towards resolving issue related to countering money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. The list is updated every year and UAE was added to it this year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}