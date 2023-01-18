Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is bullish on this banking stock. Should you buy?6 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 12:44 PM IST
- Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 1.50 lakh shares of this bank in December 2022
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has added Bank of Baroda shares in its stock portfolio in December 2022. As per the December 2022 shareholding data shared by the AMC (Asset Management Company), the mutual fund bought 1.5 lakh Bank of Baroda shares in December. As of 31st December 2022, these 1.50 lakh Bank of Baroda shares are around 2.79 per cent of the total asset under management of the AMC.