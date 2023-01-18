Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is bullish on this banking stock. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, Bank of Baroda share price is in ₹165 to ₹190 range and it is trading sideways to upward. Hence, one should maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in regard to this PSU bank share as the stock has strong support at ₹165 apiece levels. Experts went on to add that PSU banks are expected to continue in uptrend for short to medium term as overseas lending for large corporates has become dearer and they are expected to come back to Indian banking system. This is expected to fuel PSU banks' including Bank of Baroda's balance sheet northward. They advised positional investors to look at any dip in the stock as buying opportunity for short to medium term.