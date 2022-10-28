Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has raised stake in Indian Hotels Company Ltd during July to September 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this Tata group company, the mutual fund asset manager company has raised its stake in this hospitality company from 1.66 per cent to 1.91 per cent during July to September 20222 quarter. However, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund has offloaded its shareholding in Indian Hotels Company Ltd from 2.64 per cent to 2.38 per cent in this period.

Unlike these mutual funds asset management companies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in Indian Hotels Company Ltd has remained steady at 2.12 per cent during Q2FY23.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund shareholding

As per the Indian Hotels Company shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2022 quarter, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund holds 2,71,01,126 Indian Hotels shares, which is 1.91 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the Tata group company, mutual fund AMC was holding 2,36,40,145 Indian Hotels shares or 1.66 per cent stake in the company. This means, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund sold out 0.25 per cent stake during Q2FY23 in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala remains steady

In recently ended September 2022 shareholding pattern of the Tata group company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 2.12 per cent stake which used to remain same in shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.11 per cent stake in the company whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1.01 per cent stake in this hospitality company.

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund trims stake

However, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund has offloaded its stake in Indian Hotels Company Ltd. In shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY23, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund holds 3,38,70,703 shares or 2.38 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for Q1FY23, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund was carrying 3,74,58,716 Indian Hotels shares or 2.64 per cent stake in the company. This means, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund offloaded its stake in the company by selling out 0.26 per cent stake in the company.