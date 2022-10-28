Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has raised stake in Indian Hotels Company Ltd during July to September 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this Tata group company, the mutual fund asset manager company has raised its stake in this hospitality company from 1.66 per cent to 1.91 per cent during July to September 20222 quarter. However, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund has offloaded its shareholding in Indian Hotels Company Ltd from 2.64 per cent to 2.38 per cent in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}