Car sales rebounding. Should you invest in transport sector mutual funds?

Since you can not invest do adequate research to find out the companies which have potentials in these sectors, you can invest in them through mutual fund schemes. UTI transport and logistics Fund has been in existence for more than 15 years which was launched on Aug 01, 2005. Joining the same sphere are IDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund and ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund which are currently open. The UTI transportation and logistics fund has performed well in the past. It has returned around 15% on annual basis since its inception in spite of there being lull period in between for personal car segment in between.