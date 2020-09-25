FIR lodged against Franklin

Sebi has also given a copy of the forensic audit report of these schemes to the court in a sealed envelope. The forensic audit, according to a Mint report on 14 September, found that the fund manager did not take corrective steps when underlying bonds started turning illiquid, its short-term funds held long-term securities, and there were excessive redemptions in months before the shutdown. Concern was also not raised for it being the sole lender to 26 issuers. On 23 April, Franklin Templeton decided to shut down its suite of six debt schemes because of severe illiquidity and redemption pressures. These schemes had combined asset under management in excess of ₹25,000 crore.