NEW DELHI: India’s mutual fund industry has the potential to have total assets under management (AUM) worth ₹90 trillion by the end of this decade, up from ₹38 trillion at present, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies said in a research note titled, Greed & Fear. According to the expert, this will be driven by systematic investment plans (SIPs).

He also believes that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is waiting for its initial public offering, has the potential to become the biggest stock in the market.

As per a recent report by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contributions hit a record high of ₹11,516.62 crore at the end of January against ₹11,305.34 crore in December. Also, total number of SIP accounts topped the five-crore mark for the first time.

The overall AUM of the industry had grown more than 25% on a yearly basis to ₹38.01 trillion at the end of January.

Greed & Fear in its note last week had said that the S&P BSE Sensex at 100,000 was eminently achievable on a five-year view assuming a trend of 15% earnings per share (EPS) growth and that a five-year average multiple of 19.4 is maintained.

In the latest note, Wood has argued that the Indian stock market has so far been able to absorb a net $5.7 billion in foreign selling, partly thanks to continuing inflows into domestic mutual funds.

“In this respect, the systematic investment plan (SIP), where monthly inflows are deducted from salaries, is becoming an increasingly important phenomenon. Monthly inflows into such SIP accounts rose by 44% on a yearly basis to a record ₹115 billion ($1.55 billion) in January," the expert wrote.

Wood added that the potential for growth is also illustrated by the fact that mutual fund AUM is only 16% of India’s GDP, which is way below most countries.

Jefferies added that based on its India office’s analysis of BSE500 companies' shareholding data, it estimates that domestic retail holdings (including mutual funds and retail investors) in the stock market rose to a multi-year high of 17.3% at the end of 2021, up from 11.4% at the end of 2014.

The foreign brokerage also highlighted that retail action is not just limited to mutual funds.

“As also seen in many other countries, the pandemic has also led to a surge in retail investor activity, helped by the hype generated by the listing of so-called unicorns such as the Zomato IPO in July 2021," Wood wrote.

The expert believes that even US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle would not end the much-anticipated listings of some of India’s many unicorns, but only delay it.

“The arrival of a growing number of quoted digital plays is clearly coming, which will add another dimension to the stock market. Meanwhile, as with China in the early 2000s, a listing of prominent state-owned enterprises can lift significantly the overall market capitalization of the whole stock market which is currently $3.5 trillion," Wood said in Greed & fear.

