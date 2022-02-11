Christopher Wood says Indian MF industry assets may hit 90 trillion by 2030

NEW DELHI: India’s mutual fund industry has the potential to have total assets under management (AUM) worth ₹90 trillion by the end of this decade, up from ₹38 trillion at present, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies said in a research note titled, Greed & Fear. According to the expert, this will be driven by systematic investment plans (SIPs).

