OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Consolidate large caps into 1 fund

I plan to build a corpus of 50 lakh over the next 10-12 years for my son’s education. I have monthly SIPs in DSP Small Cap ( 2,500), ICICI Pru Bluechip Equity ( 2,500), Axis Bluechip ( 1,000), Axis Midcap ( 1,000), Kotak Standard Multicap ( 1,000), Mirae Asset Tax Saver ( 1,000), Invesco India Focused 20 ( 2,000), Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF ( 1,000) and a smallcase all-weather investment ( 4,000). I also have 3 lakh invested in stocks. Kindly advise if I need to rebalance my portfolio.

—Name withheld on request

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Assuming returns of 10%, you will accumulate around 35 lakh in 10 years and 45 lakh in 12 years. Adding on the potential returns from stocks, there is a good chance that you will reach your goal, especially if it is over a 12-year period.

The quality of funds in your portfolio is fine, although you can consolidate your large-cap investments into one fund—ICICI Bluechip Fund.

Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout