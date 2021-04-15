Consolidate large caps into 1 fund

Consolidate large caps into 1 fund1 min read . 05:13 AM IST
I plan to build a corpus of ₹50 lakh over the next 10-12 years for my son’s education. I have monthly SIPs in DSP Small Cap ( ₹2,500), ICICI Pru Bluechip Equity ( ₹2,500), Axis Bluechip ( ₹1,000), Axis Midcap ( ₹1,000), Kotak Standard Multicap ( ₹1,000), Mirae Asset Tax Saver ( ₹1,000), Invesco India Focused 20 ( ₹2,000), Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF ( ₹1,000) and a smallcase all-weather investment ( ₹4,000). I also have ₹3 lakh invested in stocks. Kindly advise if I need to rebalance my portfolio.
I plan to build a corpus of ₹50 lakh over the next 10-12 years for my son’s education. I have monthly SIPs in DSP Small Cap ( ₹2,500), ICICI Pru Bluechip Equity ( ₹2,500), Axis Bluechip ( ₹1,000), Axis Midcap ( ₹1,000), Kotak Standard Multicap ( ₹1,000), Mirae Asset Tax Saver ( ₹1,000), Invesco India Focused 20 ( ₹2,000), Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF ( ₹1,000) and a smallcase all-weather investment ( ₹4,000). I also have ₹3 lakh invested in stocks. Kindly advise if I need to rebalance my portfolio.
—Name withheld on request
—Name withheld on request
Assuming returns of 10%, you will accumulate around ₹35 lakh in 10 years and ₹45 lakh in 12 years. Adding on the potential returns from stocks, there is a good chance that you will reach your goal, especially if it is over a 12-year period.
The quality of funds in your portfolio is fine, although you can consolidate your large-cap investments into one fund—ICICI Bluechip Fund.
Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.
