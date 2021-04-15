Subscribe
Consolidate large caps into 1 fund

Consolidate large caps into 1 fund

Photo: iStock
Ask Mint Money
1 min read . 05:13 AM IST Srikanth Meenakshi

The quality of funds in your portfolio is fine, although you can consolidate your large-cap investments into one fund—ICICI Bluechip Fund.

I plan to build a corpus of 50 lakh over the next 10-12 years for my son’s education. I have monthly SIPs in DSP Small Cap ( 2,500), ICICI Pru Bluechip Equity ( 2,500), Axis Bluechip ( 1,000), Axis Midcap ( 1,000), Kotak Standard Multicap ( 1,000), Mirae Asset Tax Saver ( 1,000), Invesco India Focused 20 ( 2,000), Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF ( 1,000) and a smallcase all-weather investment ( 4,000). I also have 3 lakh invested in stocks. Kindly advise if I need to rebalance my portfolio.

—Name withheld on request

Assuming returns of 10%, you will accumulate around 35 lakh in 10 years and 45 lakh in 12 years. Adding on the potential returns from stocks, there is a good chance that you will reach your goal, especially if it is over a 12-year period.

Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.

