Coronavirus impact on mutual funds: This is the new normal for investors

Very recently, “Value Shastra" a first of its kind asset allocation product was launched on the PMS platform by us, one of the key tenets being that it shifted investments from equities to liquid - and back – through an algorithm. While on one hand, the phenomenal back-tested returns that this product has generated over regular PMS offerings underpins the importance of the right exit and entry points, the encouraging investor and advisor response to this novel tool in PMS is testimony to the fact that it addresses the key need of even the savviest investors, on the other.