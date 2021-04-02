Corporate investments in debt MFs soar in Apr-Feb

A Mint analysis of 2,485 publicly traded companies, which reported earnings for the three months ended 31 December, showed that net profit after adjusting for one-time items grew at the fastest pace in at least 25 quarters, at 72% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Capitaline. That compares with a 35% rise in the September quarter and a contraction of 13% in the December quarter of 2019.

