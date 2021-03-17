‘Covid pandemic has resulted in valuations higher than in 2008’

Shah: We have broken up our business into four buckets and there are four separate companies for it. First, our primary business is IIFL portfolio managers, which is a fee-based arrangement; second is brokerage business; the third is distribution business, where we are paid a commission by manufacturers for selling their products; and the fourth bucket is registered investment adviser (RIA) business, wherein a client is not able to get involved in any of the other three businesses. Some corporate clients are tilted towards the advisory, while HNIs still prefer dealing with us through the portfolio management route. For the RIA business, we have ₹10-15 crore as the minimum threshold while engaging with the client.

