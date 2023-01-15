Crossover Hedge Funds Lost Big in 2022. They’re Still Launching in 2023.

Ms. Gaonkar’s sizable launch, which Bloomberg News earlier reported, is likely to remain an outlier. A Lone Pine founding partner, Ms. Gaonkar led its technology, media and telecom bets for more than two decades and is one of the industry’s most experienced female investors. She put nine figures of her own money into SurgoCap, said people familiar with the firm, which can invest up to 25% of clients’ money in private companies. SurgoCap plans to use data science and invest in the disruptive impacts of technology on sectors including financials, industrials and healthcare.