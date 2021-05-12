Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Groww on acquisition of Indiabulls Mutual Fund

The Transaction was signed on May 10, 2021. About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas India’s Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

