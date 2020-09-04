Daily or monthly SIP in mutual funds: Which will earn higher returns?

Firstly, you should be mindful of taking advice or recommendation from your friends and relatives unless they are experts in the field. Being a new investor it is always better to take professional help to build a strong foundation for investment. Since SIP is one way of cultivating a discipline in investors, the frequency of the investment shouldn’t matter as you are willing to allocate ₹5,000 on a monthly basis. You should also go through risk profiling before making any decision so that you know about suitability of various categories in a mutual fund based on risk capacity.