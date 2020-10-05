Debt funds may score over Post Office Schemes

While bonds or fixed-income instruments have a defined maturity and committed interest, there is a difference in the way a debt mutual fund functions. A mutual fund scheme is a market-oriented investment as investors enter and exit the pool every day. Market valuation is done every day. The net asset value (NAV) is the market-based valuation for entry and exit that day. Hence, returns from a mutual fund are not only about the maturity of, or interest in, bonds in the portfolio but also about the market movement. Here market movement means movement of interest rates in the secondary market for bonds, which is dependent on many volatile factors. To put the same thing in other words, your return in a bond mutual fund is defined not only by purchase-of-bond-to-maturity-of-bond but also by market-level-at-entry-to-market-level-at-exit. However, over a long investment horizon, market cycles tend to even out.