Debt funds see outflow of 77,000 cr in first half of 2021 as FMPs dry up

“3 years back – FMPs (Fixed Maturity Plans) were one of the most preferred avenues in fixed Income investing as the yields were in the range of 8% CAGR for AAA-rated portfolios. But this calendar year 2021 tells a different story – FMPs in April-June 2021 quarter are negative by more than 50,000 crore. In fact, the MF industry is shying from launching FMPs for 3 yewrs at such low yields as there is hardly any investor appetite for them," as per Chetan Gill, a Chandigarh-based distributor.

