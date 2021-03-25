Debt MFs ' reported duration may rise following Amfi guidelines on AT1 bonds

A Sebi circular on 10 March had mandated that these bonds were to be valued as if they had maturity of 100 years. However, following an outcry from the mutual fund industry apprehensive about write downs and a letter from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) concerned about its effects on fundraising by PSU bank bonds, the regulator had diluted its original circular. Sebi introduced a ‘glide path’ asking for the bonds to be valued at 10 years maturity, which would gradually be hiked to 20, 30 and then 100 years maturity (from 31st March 2023). The regulator also asked Amfi to come up with detailed guidelines on valuation, following which the industry association issued yesterday’s circular. "In case of schemes with maturity limits stipulated by Sebi where AT1 bonds are breaching the limits due to revaluation it is not clear whether the funds will have to sell off the AT1 paper or whether the exposure is grandfathered. But in either case, the reported Macaulay duration of the scheme will increase and every investor will have to take a call on whether he or she wants to continue with this type of scheme," said Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

