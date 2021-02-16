Debt mutual funds await clarity on Sebi's 10% cash holding rule

“For example banking and PSU debt funds have to invest at least 80% of their corpus in paper issued by banks or public sector undertakings. It is not clear if the 80% is to be counted after deducting the 10% cash holding (bringing net exposure to such banking and PSU paper at 72%) or whether it is to be calculated separately (with 80% in banking and PSU debt and another 10% in cash)," said the fund manager cited above.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}