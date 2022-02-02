“Higher government borrowing requirements will cause trustees and banks to sell off government securities. As a result, increase in interest rates will have an impact on existing bonds, causing long-term bond prices to decline, lowering the NAV of Debt Funds. Low-maturity funds, such as floating funds, will purchase new bonds and earn the new interest rate. However, compared to an investor whose goals are due in a few months, the impact on a long-term investor who holds the funds until average maturity may be little," said Ashis Sarangi, SEBI registered RIA at Pickright Technologies.