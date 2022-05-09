Debt Mutual Funds witnessed 1.2 lakh cr outflow in March 2020 qtr

Out of the 16 fixed-income or debt fund categories, 15 witnessed net outflows during the quarter ended March 2022. Only the overnight fund segment saw a fund infusion of ₹7,802 crore during the quarter under review, a Morningstar India report said on Monday. The category saw net outflows to the tune of ₹1.15 lakh crore in March, and ₹8,274 crore in February, whereas January saw net inflows of ₹5,087 crore.