Discontinuing your mutual fund SIP now could be a mistake

Understand it like this- you had a budget of ₹10,000 to buy a pair of sport shoes. You check the website and thanks to the ongoing mega sale, you get that pair at 50% discount. So, instead of one pair, you buy two pairs. The same way, when the markets are down and at cheaper valuations, your monthly SIP ends up buying and accumulating more units of the fund. As and when the markets move up, the prices go up and the units accumulated during the discounted period give you far better returns.