Do Nifty Next 50 Index funds make sense?

On the outlook, experts believe that the Nifty Next 50 might have an edge over the traditional Nifty 50. “In a polarized market, like we've been seeing around for some time, the Nifty 50 is a much better option over the Nifty Next 50. However, I believe that markets are probably going to be slightly more non-polarized going forward. So, the Nifty Next 50 index can be looked at if fits somebody’s asset allocation," said Kirtan Shah, founder and chief executive officer, Credence Wealth Advisors.