Does opting for a new fund offer make sense?

“Most of the NFOs are pushed by agents, distributors or relationship managers because they are on commission. Anything that is marketed will have takers. Moreover, new investors who are not accustomed to mutual funds think that an NFO will offer them an attractive entry point, which is a fallacy," said Vidya Bala, co-founder, Prime Investor. “There is nothing like a cheap NFO. An NAV is just a price allotted, so one should not be fooled into believing it is cheaper."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}