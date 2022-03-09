NEW DELHI : Net inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, both open and close-ended, in February 2022 went up by about 35% to ₹19,644.86 crore compared with ₹14,552 crore in the previous month. This indicates that domestic investors took advantage of the market correction on the back of a sell-off by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) because of the high global inflationary environment and the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“Indian markets have been presenting a good buying opportunity after having witnessed a massive run-up over the past couple of years. Despite witnessing significant outflows from FII and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) counters, domestic investors continue to use the market correction to invest in Indian equities," said Kavitha Krishnan, senior analyst, manager research, Morningstar India.

“Most investors found the correction in the market a good entry point. This is evident from the quantum of fund mobilized (gross for open-ended schemes), which has been ₹33,777.28 crore in February 2022 and ₹33,234.21 crore in January 2022," Krishnan said.

All equity categories had positive flows during February 2022. Flexi-cap and thematic/sectoral funds witnessed the highest inflows on the back of three fund offers launched in these categories in February, mopping up ₹1,916 crore.

Fund houses focused on the launch of passive funds during the month, with 15 schemes including index funds, exchange-traded funds and fund of funds were launched.

The number of new systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts has also risen by 1.244 million in February, taking the total number of such accounts to 51.7 million.

“At this stage, net domestic positive flows are supporting the massive outflows seen by FIIs on daily basis. A large part of the positive flows is also due to the strong SIP flow of ₹11,000 crore monthly, which continues to grow strongly," said Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

However, overall debt-oriented funds witnessed outflows to the tune of ₹8,071 crore as opposed to inflows of ₹5,341 crore in January 2022. Short duration funds and floater funds saw huge outflows of ₹12,091.88 crore and ₹10,322.89 crore respectively, followed by corporate bond funds, which have seen a net outflow of ₹10,218.74 crore. The only schemes with net inflows in the debt category are liquid and overnight funds.

Joydeep Sen, an independent debt market analyst, said it is surprising to see outflows from conservative debt funds at this juncture, as there is no credit default or cash flow event or negative news flow or shift from debt to equity funds with equity being volatile. It is possibly a case of cash flow requirement of certain investors, Sen said.

