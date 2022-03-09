Domestic investors push net equity MF inflows in February up by 35%

NEW DELHI : Net inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, both open and close-ended, in February 2022 went up by about 35% to ₹19,644.86 crore compared with ₹14,552 crore in the previous month. This indicates that domestic investors took advantage of the market correction on the back of a sell-off by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) because of the high global inflationary environment and the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

