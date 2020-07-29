Double-digit returns in long duration debt mutual funds: What is the risk

Raghavendra Nath explains that most of the funds are currently running at YTMs that are close to 6%. After accounting for expenses, these funds should be able to return around 5.5 to 6% in the next three years if the yields remain at present levels. He says, "However there is a reasonable chance that the interest rates harden in the coming years. In such scenario the returns from these funds could be lower." This is interest rate risk.