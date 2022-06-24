DSP adopts Port Enterprise to streamline its portfolio management workflow

DSP adopts Port Enterprise to streamline its portfolio management workflow1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
Asset management company, DSP Investment Managers (DSP), has adopted Port Enterprise to streamline its portfolio management workflow needs.
Bloomberg’s advanced portfolio and risk analytics solution provides DSP’s portfolio managers with risk and attribution models, portfolio analytics and reporting functionality.
DSP has already adopted Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager (AIM) as their order management system and adopting Bloomberg’s PORT Enterprise will enable seamless connectivity between its front, middle and back-office teams including research, order entry, compliance management, execution, post-trade as well as performance management and attribution analysis.
Ashish Bajaj, chief technology officer at DSP Investment Managers, said, “Bloomberg’s PORT Enterprise enables us to track portfolio risk and performance and visualize holdings selecting different criteria. Bloomberg as a strategic technology partner has been instrumental in our digitization journey."
Rajiv Mirwani, regional head of South Asia at Bloomberg, said “We are pleased to work with DSP as a strategic technology partner. Bloomberg’s comprehensive suite of Buy-Side solutions support our clients across the entire investment process, through a range of advanced and integrated tools to increase efficiency and better serve their customers."
Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds.
Bloomberg AIM, an order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets.
Port is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that delivers advanced risk and return attribution models. It has 47,000 active users across 15,000 client firms globally.
Bloomberg’s post-trade offering streamlines post-trade workflows and reduce operational risk through reconciliation, straight-through processing (STP), settlement exceptions and collateral management solutions.