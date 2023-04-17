DSP Asset Managers launch Gold ETF, new fund offer to close on April 24. Key highlights here3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
- With factors such as a global slowdown, the post – covid jump in dollar and expected monetary easing, the dollar is expected to weaken going forward, which could start a multi–year bull market in Gold, as per DSP.
DSP Asset Managers on Monday launched a new fund offer, DSP Gold ETF which is an an open-ended exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks domestic prices of Gold. This offer will be available for bidding till April 24th, 2023. Amidst global slowdown and expectations of monetary easing, dollar is seen to weaken ahead which is expected to start a multi-year bull market for safe haven aka gold.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×