DSP Flexi Cap MF completes 25 years. Check returns of who remained invested

“DSP Flexi Cap Fund was our first fund to have a disciplined investment framework and has proven itself over many market cycles. Its flexible style of choosing good businesses irrespective of market caps makes it a good choice for every investor. This impressive long-term growth has, however, been seen by only 36 investors, who invested at inception and remain invested today. We are thankful to the lakhs of investors who have invested in the fund over the last 25 years and over 20,000 distributors who have recommended the DSP Flexi Cap Fund over the same period. We take this opportunity to thank our customers, partners, and employees for their support as we embark on a new and exciting journey," says Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Investment Managers.