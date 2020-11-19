DSP Investment Managers launches DSP Value Fund

“In the current low interest rate world, good companies rarely come cheap. Hence it becomes important to apply disciplined rules to identify such companies at reasonable prices. Our approach is focused on being less prone to bias and offering better risk management to our investors along with the opportunity and flexibility offered by international diversification. Investors in this Scheme should have a long term orientation to endure phases of underperformance that is a part of the value investing journey." says Kalpen Parekh, President, DSP Investment Managers.