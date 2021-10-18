DSP launches Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF. 5 things to know

The DSP Equal Nifty 50 ETF follows two core investment principles - investing in sector leaders that can ride through market cycles along with better diversification across companies and sectors with equal stock weights that offer lower stock specific risks and lower sector concentration compared to the Nifty.

Apart from a diversified portfolio at a relatively lower cost, the Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF offers the advantage of simplicity of buying and real time trading.

The Equal Weight Index gets rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Owing to this quarterly rebalancing method, an equal weight portfolio has a built-in profit booking mechanism, in effect buying the underperformers at “low" and selling the outperformers at “high".

The New Fund Offer opens for subscription on October 18th and closes on October 29th, after which it will be purchased and sold on the exchanges.

“DSP has been the first mover in launching passive funds using the Equal Weight Strategy in India and we are excited to launch the first ETF tracking Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index in the country. When we studied this concept of equal weight indices globally, we noticed that over long periods equal weighting tends to earn better returns than market cap weighted indices. This happens as all the companies get chance to participate rather than just the top few. Such a strategy has its phase of underperformance when economy’s profits are polarised to select companies like in recent five years. However, over the long term as good companies across sectors grow and create value, an equal weight strategy gives meaningful weight to each company in the index. Equal weighting also ensures that the most over owned sector at any time is de risked," said Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Investment Managers.