DSP MF applies for three mutual fund schemes with Sebi

DSP S&P BSE BFSI Next Index Fund, which is benchmarked against the S&P BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth Index, is an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking S&P BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth Index. The index is designed to measure the performance of non-state-owned companies from the S&P BSE 500 in the finance sector.

