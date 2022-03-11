DSP MF launches Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec Jun 2028 30:70 Index Fund

“About 70% of the investment in the fund is in G-Secs. The spreads between G-Sec and SDL is amongst the lowest ever. At such low spreads, it makes sense to have more investment in G-Secs than SDLs, given the relatively safer risk profiles of G-Secs. Also, we are of the view that the yield curve’s rise is steep till 2028, and after that its rise is relatively less. Since the annual spreads increase till 2028 and then flatten, the six-year point is the attractive point for a predictable passive strategy." says Sandeep Yadav, head-fixed income, DSP Investment Managers.