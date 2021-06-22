OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >DSP MF's Saurabh Bhatia joins Sapient Wealth as head - macro strategy, fixed income

Saurabh Bhatia, head, fixed income, DSP Mutual Fund, has moved to mutual fund distribution firm Sapient Wealth as its head - macro strategy and fixed income.

Sapient was founded in 2009 by Janak Shah, Amit Bivalkar and Rahul Khandekar. After the first 10 years of organic growth, Sapient in 2019 started adding other mutual fund distributors such as Paresh Kariya (Mumbai) and Pallav Bagaria (Guwahati). This trend gained strengthened in 2020 when Dhruv Mehta and Roopa Venkatakrishnan joined Sapient which has culminated in a greater expansion of capabilities and legacy for the firm.

With over 27,000 clients, around 100 employees and partners, 11 offices, Sapient is one of India's largest mutual fund distributors and manages assets of around a billion dollars.

Amit Bivalkar, MD and CEO, Sapient Wealth said, “He (Saurabh Bhatia) complements our strong client centric, result-oriented culture, and has an impressive reputation for conceiving, and implementing ideas that fuel marketplace presence with outcome focus. Saurabh’s experience of serving investors across institutional and retail platforms adds more synergy across Sapient platforms including advisory and distribution channels."

