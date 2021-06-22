Sapient was founded in 2009 by Janak Shah, Amit Bivalkar and Rahul Khandekar. After the first 10 years of organic growth, Sapient in 2019 started adding other mutual fund distributors such as Paresh Kariya (Mumbai) and Pallav Bagaria (Guwahati). This trend gained strengthened in 2020 when Dhruv Mehta and Roopa Venkatakrishnan joined Sapient which has culminated in a greater expansion of capabilities and legacy for the firm.

