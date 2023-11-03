DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund. All you need to know
Mumbai: DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund (the scheme) an open-ended Fund of Fund scheme investing in DSP Gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The scheme offers investors a convenient way to invest in gold like a normal mutual fund scheme, compared to the physical version, with the freedom to trade easily.