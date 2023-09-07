DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund. Five things to know2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM IST
DSP Mutual Fund has launched the DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund, which aims to offer long-term returns with resilience against market falls by diversifying investments across various asset classes
DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund (DSP MAAF), an open-ended scheme that aims to offer investors long-term returns like what equities may offer but with added resilience against market falls. DSP MAAF aims to benefit investors by diversifying their investments between asset classes like domestic equities, international stocks, debt instruments, gold ETFs, other commodities, and ETF and exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs), aiming to reduce overall risk.