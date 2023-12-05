DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index Fund. Five things to know
SIP-recommended smart beta Smallcap Fund offers investors access to ‘Quality’ small cap companies with better fundamentals
Mumbai: DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of the first-ever ‘Quality-Focused’ Smallcap Fund DSP Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index Fund (DSP NSQ50IF), an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index. Out of the 250 stocks in the Nifty Smallcap250 universe, the index applies exclusion criteria and stock selection criteria to filter out companies that do not make the cut and choose 50 stocks that fit the criteria.