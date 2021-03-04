DSP Investment Managers Private Limited on Thursday announced the launch of its Floater Fund, an open-ended debt fund scheme that will predominantly invest in sovereign bonds and overnight index swaps.

The NFO is scheduled to open on 4 March and will close on 17 March.

The one-of-a-kind DSP Floater Fund falls in the short-term category, i.e. time horizon of 1 to 4 years, with interest rate hedge using paid position in overnight index swaps. The scheme aims to navigate interest rate cycles in an optimal manner, having the potential to gain from the fall in the interest rates as well as aiming to shield portfolio returns in times of reversal of the interest rate cycle.

Here are a few things to know about the scheme:

1) DSP Floater Fund is suitable for investors who seek a low-risk alternative to fixed deposits with a minimum holding period of over 1 year and prefer portfolios with no credit risk and high liquidity.

2) It follows both active and passive fund management strategies. Active investing is done through overnight index swaps, while passive investing is done in Government Securities and State Development Loans.

3) The scheme will allocate a minimum of 65% and a maximum of 100% in floating rate debt securities.

4) It will have exposure mainly in sovereign securities issued by state and central government and OIS for creating synthetic floating-rate exposure.

5) The scheme also proposes to invest up to 35% in fixed-rate debt securities including money market instruments.

Kalpen Parekh, President, DSP Investment Managers: “Roll down funds have been a preferred choice for many investors in the three years. DSP launched its own roll down fund – Corporate Bond Fund when rates were high (9%) in 2018."

"As the interest rate cycle shows signs of reversal, we felt it is a good time to introduce a roll down sovereign (short term) fund with OIS that helps hedge against the interest rate risk."

The attempt is to capture the term spread at 5 years but minimise volatility if interest rates rise, Kalpen concludes.

