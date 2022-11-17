DSP Mutual Fund schemes to acquire 9.99% stake in Equitas SFB, RBI gives nod1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) rebounded from day's lows at the closing hour to surge more than 5% to ₹57 apiece on the BSE after the company said that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod for the acquisition of 9.99% stake by DSP Investment Managers Private Ltd in the company.