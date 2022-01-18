DSP Mutual Fund to launch global innovation fund of funds. Details here

“The dominant companies and the enablers today have seen significant price appreciation due to their growing profits post Covid. On the other hand, the disruptive innovation space is seeing sharp price corrections after running up too fast. Innovation is profitable in the long term and volatile in the short term. We are at the cusp of such volatility in this space & hence we want to recommend the fund via a SIP focussed NFO, thus helping our investors take advantage of price fluctuations yet building a long-term portfolio of innovation led companies, that are otherwise not available in India," said Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer, DSP Investment Managers.