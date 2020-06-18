DSP Quant Fund beats Sensex with low-volatility stock picks

Starting with a universe of India’s 200 biggest companies, the fund’s selection methodology eliminates stocks that have shown high price volatility over time or which raise red flags when subjected to forensic accounting. That cuts the list by more than half. The system then scores the remaining stocks based on factors, giving weightings of 40% each to quality and valuation, and 20% to growth. The highest scoring stocks are included in the portfolio, which is rebalanced every six months.