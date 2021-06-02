DSP World Gold Fund is not a consistent proxy for the metal

“If you expect cement prices to go up, will you buy cement stocks or cement bags? So, if you are bullish on gold prices, you could consider buying gold stocks instead of gold bars. DSP World Gold Fund is primarily meant for investors who are fairly bullish on gold prices and may be better off with gold-mining stocks versus investing directly in gold bullion or gold ETFs. This is because of the beta of the fund, which in the past has been seen at almost 2 times gold prices. Thus, when gold price rises, there is margin expansion of gold mining companies, thereby significantly improving their profitability due to financial/operating leverage," said Anil Ghelani, senior vice president and head - products, DSP Investment Managers.