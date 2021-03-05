DSP’s new fund is geared up for RBI draining liquidity

“The idea behind launching this fund is to benefit from the yield-to-maturity (YTM) of a five-year maturity fund while hedging the risk of that kind of duration. The fund will invest only in sovereign bonds (issued by central and state governments). Corporate bonds simply aren’t giving enough premium on them. We estimate the YTM on the fund to be around 5% (basis current levels) and it will roll down from an effective maturity of 2 to 0 over a two-year period. After that, we will reset the maturity based on spreads as well as our interest rate outlook," said Saurabh Bhatia, head, fixed income, DSP MF.