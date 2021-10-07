Edelweiss AMC’s two ETFs convert to index funds, effective today

“Retail investors who do not understand the difference between the traded price and the actual price can end up buying ETFs at a premium, which is absolutely unnecessary for them. Index funds are easier to track, they don’t require a demat account and they are easier buy and sell. On the other hand, we have seen strong participation from institutional investors in ETFs as these products are traded (which can help in taking intraday / short term market movement benefits) and have a low expense ratio, but if some AMC wants good retail participation, then index fund is the way to go," Desai added.