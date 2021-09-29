NEW DELHI: Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of its next target maturity index fund, Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond plus SDL Index Fund - 2027. The passively managed index fund will invest in AAA-rated bonds of public sector units and state development loans (SDL).

With a minimum investment amount of Rs5,000, the fund will have a defined maturity date of 30 April 2027. At maturity, investors will get back their investment proceeds. All fund proceeds will be invested in AAA CPSE instruments and state development loans.

The Edelweiss Nifty PSU SDL Index Fund - 2027 will be open for subscription from 30 September to 8 October.

This open-ended target maturity index fund will predominantly invest in constituents of Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL April 2027 50:50 Index. The proportion of investments of AAA PSU bonds and SDLs will be equally divided with a weightage of 50% each.

“Our investors & partners have appreciated the simplicity, transparency, liquidity and low cost of our fixed income passive funds and we strive to deliver more in future and continue our leadership position. These traditional savings instruments provide safety, stability, and diversification in investment portfolio and suits need of many investors who today invest in fixed deposits," said Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.

According to the fund house, exposure to a company’s bonds or loans will be capped at 15% of the corpus. Subsequently, there will be a quarterly rebalancing and review of index constituents.

In March, Edelweiss had launched India’s first fixed income Index Fund – Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026. The fund has managed assets under management of over Rs3,000 crore in less than six months (as of 24 September).

Edelweiss AMC manages almost ₹40,000 crore across five target maturity funds, including Bharat Bond Exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

